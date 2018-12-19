What’s New Wednesday: Carrico’s Pizza

Italian brothers from Oakland, Tennessee, John and Charlie Harrell, had a cheesy idea to start a business in the Hub City.

“I told my brother to keep all your recipes in your back pocket for later and finally, we said, ‘alright let’s make our own pizza business,'” said John.

Since late October, the Harrell brothers have owned and operated Carrico’s Pizza on Union University Drive in Jackson.

They named it after their grandfather.

“Our grandfather was Italian. He was unforgettable. He’s had a huge influence on us growing up and hopefully we bring some longevity to his name,” said John.

Turns out Charlie has a long resume of pizza!

“The first job I actually ever had was working in a pizza shop when I was 15 or 16,” said Charlie.

Carrico’s doesn’t serve just pizza, they also have delicious pasta dishes, sandwiches and desserts.

Their brotherly rivalry doesn’t stop in the kitchen.

“He’s like ‘do this do that’ and I’m like ‘grrr!'” said John describing Charlie.

“And I say ‘hurry up!’ because I’ve been doing it so long and he hasn’t, like come on,” Charlie laughs. “We put a lot of passion into it.

We guarantee the finished product is good,” said Charlie.

Carrico’s Pizza is located at 1370 Union University Drive in Jackson.