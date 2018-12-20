3 killed in Atlanta crash of West Tennessee-bound jet

ATLANTA (AP) — An official at a West Tennessee airport says the business jet that crashed in Atlanta had been headed to the Memphis area.

Millington-Memphis Airport Executive Director Roy Remington says the plane was headed to his airport when it went down about 1.5 miles east of Fulton County Airport-Brown Field on Thursday.

Remington says a fire official at the Millington airport was working with authorities in Atlanta to determine the identities of those killed in the crash. Remington says the victims were believed to be from the Memphis area.

Records show the Cessna Citation V was registered to Chen Aircrafts LLC, based in Memphis. The Millington airport is located about 20 miles north of Memphis.

Remington called the plane crash a “tragedy.”

Atlanta Fire Rescue Sgt. Cortez Stafford said a home near the park was damaged in Thursday’s crash on a football field near a county airport, but no injuries on the ground were reported.

Stafford said wreckage from the plane was spread out on the field over about a 100-yard area.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen told The Associated Press that the plane had departed from a runway at the Fulton County Airport shortly before the crash around noon.

Stafford said the plane can hold as many as 8-10 people.