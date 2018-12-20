AAA offers Tow To Go program during holidays

JACKSON, Tenn. — AAA is reminding drivers to celebrate safely this holiday season.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day is one of the deadliest times on the road when it comes to impaired driving.

Because of this, AAA will once again have their Tow To Go program available during the holidays. The program will be available starting Friday, Dec. 21, and last through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

The confidential service can take you to a safe location, within 10 miles, and a tow truck can take you and your vehicle home.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Tow to Go program, a partnership that began in 1998 between AAA and Anheuser-Busch (Budweiser) to prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel, according to a news release.

Over the past 20 years, the Tow to Go program has taken over 25,000 impaired drivers off the roadways.

You can call for a ride at 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

Learn more about the program at the AAA Tow To Go website.