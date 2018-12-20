Families enjoy Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland

JACKSON, Tenn.– Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland has been back for its second season in West Tennessee.

Thursday night, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News checked in to see how the festivities have been going this season.

This year, the theme displays the 12 days of Christmas. Guests have seen over 1.5 miles of custom-made displays that go to the beat of the music played over the radio.

“Everybody should come out and do it. It’s really real enjoyable for the family to come out and do. Our lights are synchronized with music so as you drive through you’ll have a radio station tuned in your car and you get to watch the lights dance to it. It’s real enjoyable for the kids to come and see,” said Kenneth Bostic, show manager.

The show is at the Ballpark at Jackson. Organizers say this has been a great and busy year.

If you haven’t had a chance to get out there, don’t worry, the show is open nightly through January 6th.