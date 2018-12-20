Jackson-Madison Co. Library hosts annual holiday party

JACKSON, Tenn. — Families, friends and strangers came together Thursday for a holiday party at a local library.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is a little more festive this season for their 5th annual holiday party.

“We all bake homemade goods and brought them in,” said Dinah Harris, director of the library. “We had some live music, and the Friends of the Library some gifts that we could give away to every person.”

Harris says she wants everyone to have a place to go for the holidays.

“When I came to the library several years ago, I noticed that there were several people that weren’t going to enjoy the holidays,” Harris said. “And we wanted to spread some holiday joy and cheer, so we decided to have a holiday party at the library.”

Harris says this was more than just a holiday party. It was a way to build a community.

“We had different races, we had different ages, and everybody that was here that left here today left feeling that they were cared about and part of this community,” Harris said.

Attendees say they enjoyed receiving unexpected Christmas gifts but most of all spending time with new community members.

“We are the one place in Madison County that people of all ages, religions, everything. Doesn’t matter how much money you have — everybody is welcome at the library,” Harris said.

The Jackson-Madison County Library already has plans for next year’s holiday party.