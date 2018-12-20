Jackson Transit Authority to offer Free Ride Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority will offer a Free Ride Day this week.

The free rides will be available Friday, Dec. 21, on the fixed-route buses. However, regular fair will still be required for The Lift.

The Free Ride Day is sponsored by BancorpSouth.

The transport service will also host its annual holiday 25 cents days, lasting from Dec. 22 through Dc. 24.

Regular fair service will begin back on Dec. 26.

JTA provides rides from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. every Monday through Saturday.