Lexington families and friends enjoy big band music

LEXINGTON, Tenn.-Families and friends enjoyed live big band music Thursday night.

More than 250 people gathered at the Princess Theater in Lexington for “A Big Band Christmas.”

The Pocourant Big Band is from middle Tennessee. Organizers wanted to bring the big city feel to the community.

“People love a big band. They love a horn band and that’s one thing I can always count on. It doesn’t matter if they’re young or old. People love horn bands and that’s what we got,” Tom Blizzard, headliner.

If you plan to make a trip to Lexington soon, the Princess Theater will also be showing the movie, Mary Poppins, for the rest of December.