Light Rain And Drizzle Through Early Evening

Weather Update 8:15 AM —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We started our morning off wet with scattered showers that developed overnight. Through today we’ll mainly deal with clouds and a little bit of light rain or drizzle through most of the afternoon. The clouds and light precipitation will hold temperatures hostage only allowing a few degrees at best today. A stronger front that will have the push of arctic air from the northern jet stream will push east tonight. It will trigger additional showers this evening, mainly after 5:00 o’clock this evening. From there it will become quite windy tonight as low pressure to the east deepens, and the arctic air mass pushes east across the Ohio and Tennessee Valley. Winds could be sustained between 10 to 15 mph with gust around 2o at times. Wind Chill tomorrow morning will be in the mid to upper 20s most of the morning.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com