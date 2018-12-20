McNairy high schoolers aim to make community healthier

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Some local teens are working together to make their community healthier.

“Tobacco is the No. 1 risk factor for many of our health problems, heart disease, cancers,” said Beth Hamilton, a public health educator in McNairy County.

Since August, McNairy Youth Leadership has been working on a project to get the word out. It’s called Young Lungs at Play.

“It’s a problem that’s been around for many years, and it’s only growing,” Trevor Ferrell, a member of McNairy Youth Leadership, said. “And if we can just start something small here to even slow it down, that’s what we decided we needed to do.”

The groups of students went to six communities in McNairy County to talk to leaders there about putting up signs in public areas.

“It’s affecting the immediate area around public restrooms, public parks, any public events like parades or sporting events, and any public park benches,” Ferrell said.

The students presented the final project Thursday to family and city leaders in Selmer.

“People like to hear what the youth have to say, and that many times they can be empowered and be more about champions of change than even the adults,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton and the students say they hope this policy will make McNairy County a healthier place to live, work and play.

Thanks to the 24 students along with the Young Lungs at Play policy, 100 percent of communities in McNairy County will have the signs posted in public areas starting around New Year’s Day.