Mugshots : Madison County : 12/19/18 – 12/20/18 December 20, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/20Michael Shires Leaving the scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license 2/20Arthur Johnson Failure to comply, theft under $999 3/20Brian Neu Schedule VI drug violations 4/20Brittney Buntyn Shoplifting 5/20Cecily Alexander Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear 6/20Darius Henderson Theft of motor vehicle, evading arrest 7/20Diana Campbell Aggravated assault 8/20Garrett Soria Violation of community corrections 9/20Junathean Wilson Failure to appear 10/20Maria Gonzalez Failure to appear 11/20Mohammed Khan Leaving the scene of accident 12/20Patricia Alexander Shoplifting 13/20Robert Williams Violation of community corrections 14/20Rontavious Love Violation of probation, failure to appear 15/20Stephen Brooks Violation of probation 16/20Terry Ivy Violation of probation 17/20Timothy Coley Violation of parole 18/20Tramaine Person Failure to appear 19/20Trevor Gunn Possession of methamphetamine, handgun possession prohibited 20/20Vontorreus Kidd Violation of community corrections The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/19/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/20/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots