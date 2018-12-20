Mugshots : Madison County : 12/19/18 – 12/20/18

1/20 Michael Shires Leaving the scene of accident, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/20 Arthur Johnson Failure to comply, theft under $999

3/20 Brian Neu Schedule VI drug violations

4/20 Brittney Buntyn Shoplifting



5/20 Cecily Alexander Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

6/20 Darius Henderson Theft of motor vehicle, evading arrest

7/20 Diana Campbell Aggravated assault

8/20 Garrett Soria Violation of community corrections



9/20 Junathean Wilson Failure to appear

10/20 Maria Gonzalez Failure to appear

11/20 Mohammed Khan Leaving the scene of accident

12/20 Patricia Alexander Shoplifting



13/20 Robert Williams Violation of community corrections

14/20 Rontavious Love Violation of probation, failure to appear

15/20 Stephen Brooks Violation of probation

16/20 Terry Ivy Violation of probation



17/20 Timothy Coley Violation of parole

18/20 Tramaine Person Failure to appear

19/20 Trevor Gunn Possession of methamphetamine, handgun possession prohibited

20/20 Vontorreus Kidd Violation of community corrections









































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/19/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/20/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.