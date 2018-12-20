Showers Remain Likely Overnight into Early Friday

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, December 20th

It’s wet and chilly in West Tennessee and we’ll likely continue to see damp conditions through the night into Friday. Cold weather will continue through tomorrow but warmer weather is forecast for the weekend with even warmer weather after Christmas!

TONIGHT

Showers and drizzle will continue overnight for West Tennessee with winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. These cold winds will bring temperatures down to the upper 30s by the start of Friday morning with wind chills in the upper 20s!

Expect a cold, cloudy, and breezy first day of winter tomorrow. We may even see a few flurries! Showers will finally taper off by the afternoon under continued cloudy skies. Temperatures will only warm up to the lower 40s and it’ll feel like it’s nearly freezing for most of the day. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com