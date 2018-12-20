‘Southern Soul Christmas Festival’ is this weekend in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Looking for some festive music for the holiday season? You’re in luck.

The Southern Soul Christmas Festival will be held this weekend in the Hub City.

The event will features artist including blues legend Latimore, Pokey, Coldrank, Love Doctor, Ms. Geni, Ms. Jody and Mr. Sam.

You can see them all perform this Saturday at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $37.50 to $47.50.

You can find more information at the event’s Facebook page.