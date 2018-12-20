Two dead in State Highway 88 crash

BELLS, Tenn.-Five days before Christmas, two people are dead and one injured after a tragic highway crash in Bells Thursday night.

Lt. Bill Miller with Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms at 7:17 Thursday night on state Highway 88 at Johnson Grove Road, one driver was heading north on State Highway 88 when a second car left a stopped position on Johnson Grove Road from a stop sign, then pulled into the other lane. THP says that is when both cars struck.

THP says the victims were a 13-year-old young man and a 48-year-old woman.

A 22-year-old man was injured in the wreck.