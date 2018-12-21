Cold Rainy Start

Weather Update – 7:40 a.m. – Friday, December 21st

It’s wet and chilly in West Tennessee and we’ll continue into afternoon. Northwesterly winds will make for a cold, but appropriate first day of Winter today, but warmer weather is forecast for the weekend with even warmer temperatures after Christmas!





TODAY

Showers and drizzle will continue this morning for West Tennessee with winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts of up to 25 miles per hour are possible. These cold winds will bring temperatures down to the upper 30s this morning with wind chills in the upper 20s!

Expect a cold, cloudy, and breezy first day of winter today. We may even see a few flurries! Showers will finally taper off by the evening under continued cloudy skies. Temperatures will only warm up to the lower 40s and it’ll feel like it’s nearly freezing for most of the day. The weekend will feature a warm up with temperatures in the 50s again but rain showers may return as early as Sunday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7brian

Facebook – facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com