Deer confirmed positive for deadly disease

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local hunters may be affected by Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission’s newest discovery. They confirm at least ten deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Fayette… Hardeman… And McNairy counties.

“Since the year 2000 we’ve tested thousands of deer state wide.” said Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Chief of Outreach and Communications, Jenifer Wisniewski.

The TWRA says this disease can take from a few months to many years to affect deer.”It attacks their nervous system and it causes them to kind of dwindle away to nothing and then die.”

TWRA officials say deer meat is still safe to eat, but encourages West Tennesseans to take precautions.

“We strongly urge everybody to go by the center for disease control’s guidelines for consumption of deer.”

“I don’t think we have that problem here in the small towns like Crockett, Haywood, and Madison yet, said deer hunter Scott Kail.

Luckily for hunters like Kail, the TWRA is working to make sure the disease doesn’t spread to deer in other counties.