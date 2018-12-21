Detective: Woman convicted as teen shouldn’t get clemency

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The lead detective in the case involving a woman convicted of murdering a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute is urging Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam not to grant her clemency.

According to a seven-page letter sent to Haslam last week, Charles Robinson — a homicide detective with the Metropolitan Nashville Police — says he considered the possibility Cyntoia Brown’s actions were justified.

However, Robinson writes his investigation into the 2004 case led him to believe Brown was not justified.

WKRN-TV first reported the letter was sent to Haslam.

Kim Kardashian West, Rihanna and other celebrities have supported Brown as she fights her life sentence for killing a man who had picked her up for sex. Her lawyers say she was a sex-trafficking victim afraid for her life.