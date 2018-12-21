Elementary students get early Christmas thanks to local business

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business is bringing Christmas to children this holiday season.

Santa came a little early this year for students at Alexander Elementary School.

“We purchased coloring books, activity books, stickers, there were remote-controlled cars, activities that go on the head like headbands,” said Brandy Stanley, an ophthalmic technician for Hughes Eye Group. “There were dolls, basketballs and footballs.”

Stanley says Hughes Eye Group adopted a class of 18 first graders and provided them with Christmas presents.

“Dr. Hughes picked that classroom earlier in the year and provided school supplies for that classroom as well, and so he just touched base back with that classroom for Christmas and decided to supply that classroom with Christmas gifts as well,” Stanley said.

Stanley says this is something Hughes Eye Group has been wanting to do for quite some time now to help the children.

“Some children during Christmas don’t get gifts,” Stanley said. “Sometimes they wake up on Christmas morning and they just have their family, and so I think just getting a little bit here and there, that will impact them, just getting one gift, even if it’s just a coloring book.”

Hughes Eye Group says they enjoy doing something special every year to help families in Jackson.