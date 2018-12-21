Jackson-Madison Co. Library hosts ‘Story Time with Santa’

JACKSON, Tenn. – Santa Claus is taking a break from his elves for story time.

The Jackson-Madison County Library held its annual story time with Santa event Friday morning. Kids listened to the story of “Santa As a Baby.”

Santa Claus also read their Christmas lists and took pictures.

Library employees say it’s events like these that bring families together.

“It’s nice for the family to get together and just have the time to relax and read a book together with Santa, and I think kids really enjoy that, and it makes a memory for them,” librarian Jennifer Kilburn said.

Library employees say Story Time with Santa has been a tradition for many years.