Keep Jackson Beautiful hosts ‘Chippin’ of the Greens’ for Christmas tree disposal

JACKSON, Tenn. — Once Christmas is over, it will be time to decide what to do with that live tree.

Keeping Jackson Beautiful will be accepting trees for recycling starting Dec. 26 for the annual “Chippin’ of the Greens.”

You can drop off your tree at the Liberty Garden parking lot in north Jackson, North Park, or the Fire Training Center in front of the Jackson Fairgrounds.

Trees will be accepted at north Jackson locations through Jan. 10 and at the Fire Training Center through Jan. 12.

Curbside pickup will also be available by calling 731-425-8578.

Or you can always bring your tree for the “Chippin’ of the Greens” event Jan. 13 at the Jackson Fire Training Center and pick up free wood chips as well.