Local authorities offer holiday travel safety tips

JACKSON, Tenn. — The holiday season is often accompanied by busy traffic. The Tennessee Highway Patrol has a few tips for drivers leading up to the Christmas holiday.

“Be patient… be forgiving… be understanding… buckle up… don’t drive distracted and drive the speed limit folks it works. It’s there for a reason I promise you,” said Lt. Brad Wilbanks.

He says even going a small amount over the speed limit can mean the difference between life and death.

“If you’re in a situation where you have to react, driving the speed limit versus going ten miles an hour over can save your life.”

Authorities say they expect the heavy traffic to remain up until the Christmas holiday.

“I anticipate this busy period to go through Monday… now Monday afternoon it will be more of the travelers that are traveling long distances. They’ll be coming in for the holiday.”

These home-comers may be unfamiliar with the downtown roundabout and new stop lights on the 45 bypass near Interstate-40.

“This is totally different I mean this is an influx of people from all across the country coming home to visit and they may not know the construction zones we have here they may not know the roads that’s changed.”

We got a job to do and if my job means trying to keep you alive by writing a citation… we will do it.”