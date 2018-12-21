Marion Faye Norwood, age 90 of Camden, TN. passed away on December 17, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital. Mrs. Norwood was born on July 5, 1928 in Benton County to the late Floyd Harris and Jessie Mae Deaton Harris. She was also preceded in death by her 1st husband, Huey F. Green, 2nd husband, Sam Norwood; step son, Alton Norwood. Mrs. Norwood was a homemaker and member of the First United Pentecostal Church in Camden.

Survived by:

Son: Rickey (Mary) Green of Camden, TN

Step Daughter: Carolyn (Harvey) Jones of Camden, TN

Grandchildren: Mandi Green and Jarret (Shannon) Green

Great Grandchildren: Tylynn Green

Three Step Grandchildren

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018 at 1 PM at the Oakdale Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Marty Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Benton Memory Gardens.

Visitation with the Norwood family will be held on Thursday, December 20, 2018 from 5:00-8:00 pm.