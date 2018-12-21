Superintendent: Jackson-Madison Co. Schools see academic improvements

JACKSON, Tenn. — While students at Jackson-Madison County Schools are celebrating Christmas, district leaders are celebrating for a different reason.

“We showed some really good signs of progress,” Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones said. He says the students have shown improvements in multiple subjects.

“In literacy and science, we actually went from a one to a three, and three means that’s steady, rock-solid growth,” he said.

There were entire schools that reached levels four and five, which are the highest growth levels overall. Alexander Elementary, Northeast Middle School, Pope School and South Elementary School scored Level 4. Jackson Central-Merry Early College, South Side High School, Community Montessori School, and Madison Academic Magnet High School ranked Level 5.

But while the schools have made improvements this year, there is still room to grow.

“We really have to continue to approach each day like it’s a brand-new day and continue to have that sense of urgency around what we’re doing,” Jones said.

That includes following up on the students’ work.

“Continue to be involved, ask questions, go to the school, really look at what your child is bringing home and what they’re doing,” he said. “You might not be able to see the end product yet, but that cumulative effect of working hard each day, doing things you’re supposed to do as a student, will eventually reap benefits.”

Dr. Jones also says they are excited about introducing new work-related programs at the start of 2019.