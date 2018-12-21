TN Dept. of Agriculture confirms investigation involving dog deaths in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture confirms they are aiding in an investigation involving reports of dog deaths in Lake County.

The agency was contacted by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, which is the lead agency in the investigation, according to Corinne Gould, assistant commissioner of public affairs with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

The state agency did not comment on the nature or cause of the deaths. They said the investigation is active and ongoing.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has received multiple messages and calls from viewers about reports of dogs being poisoned in the Lake County area.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department referred us to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture for comment.

Anyone with information can reach the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 731-253-7791.