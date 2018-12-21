Two vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 412

US HIGHWAY 412, Tenn. — A car accident occurred late Thursday night on highway 412, near the Humboldt exit.

Authorities confirmed it was a two car collision, but did not say how many individuals were inside of the vehicles.

Emergency crews could be seen on the scene of the accident spraying vehicles for hot spots and cleaning debris.

There is currently no comment on the identity of the individuals involved or if they suffered any serious injuries.

We will continue to update you as information becomes available.