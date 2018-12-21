TWRA announces ‘Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone’ in West TN

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Friday announced new regulations intended to prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease in West Tennessee.

The announcement comes after 10 deer recently tested positive for chronic wasting disease, or CWD, in Hardeman and Fayette counties.

The TWRA has now created a “Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone” for Hardeman, McNairy and Fayette counties.

New laws, rules and regulations have been established to stop CWD from spreading to other counties in Tennessee.

For up-to-date information, visit www.CWDinTennessee.com.

Below are the new seasons, laws, rules and regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone:

1. Any deer killed in Fayette, Hardman and McNairy counties must remain in the counties, except meat with all the bones removed, antlers with no tissue attached, tanned hides, cleaned teeth, and finished taxidermy products.

You can move a harvested deer within these three counties.

A hunter can not remove a deer from Fayette, Hardeman, and McNairy Counties and move it to any other county unless it meets exportation requirements.

2. Supplemental feeding is now banned in Fayette, Hardeman, and McNairy Counties. The placement of grain, salt products, minerals, and other consumable natural and manufactured products is prohibited.

The ban does not apply to feed placed within 100 feet of any residence, feed placed in a manner not accessible to deer, or feed and minerals as the result of normal agricultural practices.

Food plots are still legal within Fayette, Hardeman, and McNairy counties.

3. Starting December 29, 2018, all hunters killing deer within Fayette, Hardeman, and McNairy counties on weekends are required to physically check in deer for testing at check stations within these counties. Locations available at www.CWDinTennessee.com.

4. A new hunting season has been created for Fayette, Hardeman, and McNairy Counties starting January 7 through January 31, 2019. The antlered bag limit is 1. There is not a limit on antlerless deer. A Type 94 permit is required to hunt antlerless deer during this season except for landowners hunting under the landowner exemption, Sportsman license holders (including Lifetime Sportsman), and hunters who possess a Type 167 permit.

A hunter that has already limited out with two antlered deer during the regular season is allowed to kill another antlered deer during the January 7- January 31 season.