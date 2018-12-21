Warmer Weather Returns This Weekend

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday, December 21st

Cold and cloudy conditions are keeping temperatures in the 30s for most of West Tennessee this afternoon. Wind chills are still below freezing in some spots too! The cold weather is rather appropriate for the first day of Winter but warmer weather is in the weekend forecast!

TONIGHT

Skies will gradually clear out in West Tennessee tonight with clouds moving from west to east through the night. A potential exists for dense fog to form in West Tennessee early Saturday morning with visibility less than a mile in some areas. Along with below freezing temperatures, this could cause freezing fog to form, so watch for patchy ice on area bridges in the morning.

After some fog and even some freezing fog Saturday morning, temperatures will warm up to the middle and upper 50s under sunny skies. Tomorrow will be a beautiful day across the area with clear skies forecast to stick around through the evening leading to a potential for fog to reform by Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s by Sunday morning with a potential for scattered rain showers in West Tennessee early on in the day. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

