A local family hosts a “Feed the Homeless” event

JACKSON, Tenn. – One local woman wants to make sure no one goes hungry during the holiday season.

Saturday was the third annual “Feed the Homeless” event hosted by Veronica Hicks and her family.

The event was held at the D-180 fitness gym in Downtown Jackson.

Organizers brought in food items, while donations were made by the community. Clothing and personal hygiene items were also handed out during the event.

Event Coordinator, Tiffany Smith, says they have always wanted to help others.

“This was actually set in place to be able to give back. We wanted to help those in need and give them a place to come for the holidays,” said Smith.

Organizers say they are making plans for next years event.