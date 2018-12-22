Store are filled with last minute Christmas shoppers

JACKSON, Tenn. – With just three days left before Christmas, shoppers are rushing out for some last minute gift shopping.

The Saturday before Christmas is known as Super Saturday, one of the largest shopping days of the year.

“We actually stay really busy especially last minute. It’s really a time when the stores get busy because you can no longer order online and guarantee it before Christmas so we do see an increase of guests coming in,” said Era Parrish, Executive Team Leader at Target.

“I haven’t really had time to shop this year so I am doing all my shopping last minute. I am getting some gifts for my kids; lots of toys, a barbie, paw patrol, and shopkins,” said shopper, Brittany Shutes.

Another shopper says he usually waits last minute to do his Christmas shopping as well.

“Gift shopping for nieces, nephews, just family members. I am looking at legos, and just toys, superheroes,” said shopper, Eric Dyer.