Warmer Weather Saturday

Weather Update – 9:40 a.m. – Saturday, December 22nd.

A frosty cold morning with clearing skies.

TODAY

Fast warming trend today….Today will feature mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with high temperatures just under the 60 degree mark. Clouds will increase over the area this evening with spotty showers on Sunday. Rain moves out by mid afternoon Sunday and Christmas EVE looks dry. Be sure to allow for extra time traveling as traffic is very busy over the west Tennessee area this weekend.

Showers move through in the first half of Sunday. Followed by a dry start to Christmas on Monday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7brian

Facebook – facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com