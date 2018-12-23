A Cold Start To Christmas Week

Weather Update – 9:20 p.m. – Sunday, December 23rd.

**Patchy Freezing Fog Expected Overnight. Slick Spots Will Likely Occur Briefly Overnight**

TONIGHT

Clearing skies with thick frost developing by morning. Winds will become calm overnight with lows around 27 degrees. Be ready to allow time to scrape frost

off the windows in the morning as it will be quite thick.

Clouds will start to work in over the area late day Monday with scattered showers on Christmas day.

Have a Merry Christmas everyone and don’t forget to check in with the StormTeam online and on-air for the latest on your weather.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @WBBJ7brian

Facebook – facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com