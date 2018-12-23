A local church gathers to celebrate for a candle light service

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local church comes together for a Christmas candle light service.

Englewood Baptist Church on North Highland Avenue had their annual Christmas candlelight service.

Friends, family and loved ones gathered together to listen to the service and join in prayer with all those who attended.

They say that this has been a tradition for many years.

“This is certainly a tradition in fact as you can see the sanctuary is full the over flow is full and we are excited sharing this not only with our church family but others in the community.”

Along with remembrance, the congregation sang songs like “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World.”