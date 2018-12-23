A local church invites kids and parents out for a ‘Hub City Christmas’

JACKSON, Tenn– There was more Christmas joy spread throughout West Tennessee with a local church’s ‘Hub City Christmas service.

The Soul Quest Church invited the community out for a Christmas celebration at North Side High School.

The celebration offered hot cocoa , a nativity petting zoo, and even pictures with Santa.

While people from the community enjoyed the celebration as popular Christmas songs were played.

Families were able to RSVP before the event for free photos with Santa.