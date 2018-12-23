A local congregation celebrates a special tradition

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local church is celebrating a Christmas tradition.

“We do this every year so we are always very excited to offer this to the city,” said carillonneur, Cody Blue Miller. “It’s both a gift from the church and ourselves.”

Sunday they celebrated 63 years of music at their annual carillon concert. The church invited the community out to enjoy the sounds of Christmas bells on the grounds.

“We played both secular, we played some popular Christmas songs, just a little bit of every type of genre of Christmas music. It’s just a way for people to listen to the carillon when they don’t always get to hear it.”

The carillon tower stands as a remembrance.

“It is dedicated to those who served in world war I and world war II from Madison County, from the Jackson area and has been here where it stands today ever since.”

Miller says this has been a tradition for many years and has given back to the community the gift of music.

“Its a nice way for people to get together as a family and just enjoy the music of the Christmas season and kind of slow down and us all ready for the Christmas time.” >

Miller says there are less than a hundred carillon towers in North America and five in the state of Tennessee.

He says they will be planning another carillon concert next year.