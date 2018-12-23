A local non profit gives kids an early Christmas

JACKSON, Tenn– The Hub Club invited kids from the community of East Jackson to show them what Christmas means a little early.

The Hub club Christmas began with a church service and after a full course meal was prepared for the kids.

Later each child received early Christmas presents donated from people in the community and local churches.

One church in particular, First Presbyterian Church, came by with truck loads of presents.

Director of the Hub Club Johnny Dodd says he’s thankful for all the donations.

“They came out they made it, you see all the gifts that was given to us today, so it’s all about giving back and they came along with Mt. Moriah and the Hub Club and we want to thank everybody and wish everybody a Merry Christmas,” said Director of the Hub Club, Johnny Dodd.

Dodd said he’s looking forward to more children coming to the Hub Club to use as another resource in their community.