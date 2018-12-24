Old Country Store keeps holiday tradition alive with Christmas Eve Breakfast

JACKSON, Tenn — Thousands come Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store in Jackson every year on Dec. 24 to keep their holiday tradition going.

Monday morning made it the 34th year for the restaurant’s Christmas Eve Breakfast.

Many people waited for their doors to open, hours in advance.

“Our first family gets here around midnight, and they wait till the doors open around 5:30,” owner Brooks Shaw said.

“While we’re waiting out there, we’re catching up on things that have gone on in the year,” customer Mrs. Talley said. “Delita is ringing bells and we’re singing Christmas carols. It’s just a time of camaraderie and fun for us.”

The Talley family said spending Christmas Eve at the Old Country Store has been an annual tradition in their family.

“About eight or nine years,” Talley said. “We just love the Shaws. We go way back with the Shaws. We love them, and what they’re doing here is special, not just to us but to the community.”

Shaw said his employees put a lot of work into preparing for their Christmas Eve celebration.

“It’s a stressful planning experience, but the day makes it worth it,” Shaw said. “They start off their Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with us.”

Some people said they’ve been looking forward to the Christmas Eve breakfast all year.

“I don’t know if breakfast is my favorite part of the day, but this breakfast is my favorite part of the year,” Talley said.

And how could it not be with a great meal and great deals for last-minute Christmas shoppers?

“Our gift shop, all of our Christmas items are 50 percent off today (Monday), and we have gift cards that are also 50 percent off,” Shaw said.

Management with Brooke Shaw’s Old Country Store said they served up to 1,800 people Monday morning.