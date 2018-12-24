Shoppers head to small businesses for last-minute gifts

JACKSON, Tenn. — Last-minute shoppers are not forgetting to support local businesses.

Folks were out and about Christmas shopping for last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve.

“We’ve stayed full all day long. It definitely is a busy day,” said Janet Silver, owner of Roberts Jewelers on Vann Drive.

“I always do it, and I always dread it at the very end,” shopper Marco Espitia said. “I am here just to get my girlfriend and my mom something for Christmas.”

Not only are people heading out to big box stores, but they are doing their Christmas shopping in small businesses as well.

“Usually I love to give, you know, good little candles for the holidays,” said shopper Traci Carney as she browsed Marilyn Jackson’s Gifts on Vann Drive.

Owner of Hattie’s, Marcy Simpson, says her shop had a lot of foot traffic Monday.

“We have had lots of people coming in real quick in and out,” Simpson said. “Their Christmas has already started, but yeah, we’ve had some good business.”

Shopper Helen Hamilton was Christmas shopping at Hattie’s.

“Just last-minute little things,” Hamilton said. “Stocking stuffers, maybe something I would like to add to a gift that I have bought. Grandchildren are always No. 1 on the list, my family and dear friends.”