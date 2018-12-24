Sunny But A Bit Chilly Today

Weather Update 9:17 AM —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We started our morning off very cold with temperatures dipping into the mid to lower 20s this morning. In fact, it was 22°F here in Jackson most of the morning!

We can thank an area of arctic high pressure for that. It will continue to influence the forecast today as it moves eastward towards northern Alabama today. The main effect will be the drier day with sunny skies. Light winds will shift out of the southeast today, which should allow temperatures to climb into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees this afternoon. Nevertheless it will still feel a little chilly pretty much all afternoon. Aloft, there will be a ridge starting to build back in by late afternoon into the evening hours. There is some question marks on just how fast the clouds move back into the region tonight, as that will have a direct impact on just how cold it will be on Christmas morning. Either way, mostly cloudy skies is a good bet, there may be a few light showers as well by late morning and into the afternoon. It won’t be heavy, but a nuisance.

