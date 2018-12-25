Emergency responders deliver gifts on Christmas

NORTHEAST Jackson, Tenn. — Children across the Jackson community received a surprise visit from first responders.

“We’re with Beyond the Badge which is made up of fire and police and EMS, and we’re out delivering toys to different children in the neighborhoods,” said Kim Turner, Madison County Fire Department.

These local heroes spent their Christmas day volunteering to make sure as many children as possible felt the Christmas magic.

“We’re wanting to just give back a little more to the community than our everyday job.”

The volunteers say it’s enough just to see the smiles on the kids faces.

“There’s a few that remember us from the past two years and they know exactly what’s happening when they hear the sirens coming and they start running. So it’s exciting.”

For many families, this have become a Christmas tradition.

“It’s what the holiday spirit is all about. It’s the spirit of giving of course the ugh spirit of just being joyful,” said Wesley Smith.

Smith’s 13-year-old grandson has cerebral palsy and is confined to a wheelchair. This year those with beyond the badge made sure to give him a special delivery.

“It means a lot,” said Smith.

This is the third year that the group has devoted their Christmas to giving back to the community.

The ‘Beyond the Badge’ emergency service responders say they are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life… both on and off duty.