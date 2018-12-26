Firefighters celebrate Christmas on duty

JACKSON, Tenn– While many are at home spending Christmas with their families, others are hard at work.

“Were here 24/7 365 days out of the year,” said Jackson Fire Department firefighter Michael Browand.

There are no days off for first responders across America, and that means working on Christmas Day.

“There’s somebody always at the fire station,” Browand said.

Firefighters at the Jackson Fire Department’s Station 3 said it can be tough to be away from their family.

“We don’t get to be with our families at home, but we get to stay with our families here,” Browand said. “It’s to protect our citizens, that’s what we’re here for. This is not really a job, it’s a calling. We all knew what we were getting into when we decided to join the fire department.”

Browand said they have to be prepared in case of a fire, but their holiday spirits are still high, even at work.

At Fire Station 3, there are four firemen on duty, and they’re celebrating the Christmas holiday in their own unique way.

“We’ve got a turkey that’s thawing out. We’re going to throw it here in the oven here in a little while, and we’re going to have it with all the fixings,” Browand said.

And even the fire station has some Christmas cheer.

“We decorated the station and put lights out and some candy canes. It makes it difficult sometimes when you’re away from your family, but we try to keep up,” Browand said.

The firemen said its still Christmas at the fire department, just with their second family.