Jackson police investigating woman’s death

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating the death of a woman at an east Jackson apartment complex.

In a news release Wednesday, police say officers found 64-year-old Doris Scott dead in an apartment at Lincoln Courts around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The release says Scott’s body has been sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.