Jackson woman celebrates 101st birthday on Christmas

JACKSON, Tenn– One woman celebrates her 101st birthday on Christmas.

Osie Bell Carter, of Jackson, had double the presents Tuesday, some for Christmas and some for her birthday.

Her family came out to celebrate with some of her favorite foods and old photos.

Her grandson Micheal said the Christmas holiday is more special because of his grandmother’s birthday.

“Today is a great day for me and my family, particularly celebrating my grandmother. In terms of reaching 101, it’s a good opportunity for the entire family to come together to celebrate her,” said Dr. Michael Booker.

Osie’s family says they look forward to spending another birthday with her.