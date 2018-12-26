Local church celebrates Christmas tradition

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local church is celebrating a Christmas tradition.

The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church held a Holy Eucharist service with Christmas hymns.

The congregation also sang Christmas carols and prayers.

“We do see families come together, especially when families come in to visit their loved ones in the Jackson area, but we also see people who have no home church that come and feel compelled to want to worship on these high holy days,” said Gayle McCarty, director at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.