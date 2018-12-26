Mugshots : Madison County : 12/20/18 – 12/26/18

1/70 Brandy Collins Violation of probation

2/70 Scotty Anderson Shoplifting-theft of property

3/70 Acquanetta Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/70 Adrian Crumble Simple domestic assault



5/70 Alyshia Harper Driving under the influence

6/70 Amarr Rowe Aggravated assault

7/70 Amillio McKnuckles Child abuse or neglect, public intoxication

8/70 Andy Redmond Failure to appear



9/70 Anita Moran Shoplifting-theft of property

10/70 Birdsall Doughty Sex offender registry violations

11/70 Carlton Hendrix Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/70 Chi Westerfield Simple domestic assault



13/70 Ciera Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia

14/70 Cookie Fowler Simple domestic assault

15/70 Crystal Halstead Failure to appear

16/70 Crystal Toler Failure to appear



17/70 Deon Marquette Driving under the influence

18/70 Derian Turner Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/70 Dominque Holmes Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/70 Ezekiel Reeves Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, reckless driving



21/70 Gregory Deberry Beastiality

22/70 Hayden Green Schedule VI drug violations, domestic dispute-domestic violence, interfere with emergency call

23/70 Jamal Robertson Evading arrest

24/70 Jarkius Person Violation of probation, failure to appear



25/70 Jason Hall Possession of stolen property, Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

26/70 Jay Murphy Simple domestic assault

27/70 Jeffery Trimpler Violation of probation

28/70 Jeremiah Shepherd Driving on revoked/suspended license



29/70 Johnathan Fuller shoplifting-theft of property, failure to appear

30/70 Jonathan Robertson Violation of community corrections, theft over $1000, violation of probation

31/70 Joshua Anderson Shoplifting-theft of property

32/70 Joshua Johnson Failure to appear, violation of probation



33/70 Justin Knox Driving on revoked/suspended license

34/70 Kamondre Mcneal Failure to comply

35/70 Kaya Butler Failure to appear

36/70 Kendall Breckenridge Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism



37/70 Keon Donald Evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license

38/70 Kristin Goins Driving on revoked/suspended license

39/70 Lamont Bogard Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

40/70 Larry Weaver Vandalism



41/70 Leigh Horn Shoplifting-theft of property

42/70 Lindsey Scholz Theft under $1,000

43/70 Lisa Elkins Driving under the influence

44/70 Lisa Palmer Disorderly conduct



45/70 Lizabeth Garcia Failure to appear

46/70 Mary Anderson Violation of community corrections

47/70 Michael Florez Driving on revoked/suspended license

48/70 Montavous Williamson Violation of probation, aggravated assault, violation of community corrections



49/70 Oscar Garcia Driving under the influence

50/70 Quinton Moore Driving on revoked/suspended license

51/70 Raevyn Currie Simple domestic assault

52/70 Raymond Petty Possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drugs without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



53/70 Richard Butts Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault

54/70 Richard Darden Aggravated assault

55/70 Richard Hopkins Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

56/70 Rickie Donaldson Driving under the influence



57/70 Ronald Knox Violation of probation, failure to appear

58/70 Sammie Cain Vandalism

59/70 Stacie Lynnae Bass Shoplifting-theft of property

60/70 Stephen Rhines Schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



61/70 Tammy Mealer Shoplifting-theft of property

62/70 Thomas Johnson Theft over $1,000

63/70 Tommy Smith Aggravated assault, theft over $1,000, evading arrest

64/70 Tony Bradford Evading arrest



65/70 Trey Branch Simple domestic assault

66/70 Vanessa Williams Violation of probation

67/70 William Self Failure to appear

68/70 William Fowler Public intoxication



69/70 William Sherrod Driving under the influence

70/70 Willie Ellison Failure to comply













































































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/20/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/26/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.