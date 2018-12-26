Mugshots : Madison County : 12/20/18 – 12/26/18 December 26, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/70Brandy Collins Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/70Scotty Anderson Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 3/70Acquanetta Brooks Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/70Adrian Crumble Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/70Alyshia Harper Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 6/70Amarr Rowe Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/70Amillio McKnuckles Child abuse or neglect, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 8/70Andy Redmond Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 9/70Anita Moran Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 10/70Birdsall Doughty Sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 11/70Carlton Hendrix Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/70Chi Westerfield Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 13/70Ciera Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 14/70Cookie Fowler Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/70Crystal Halstead Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/70Crystal Toler Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/70Deon Marquette Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 18/70Derian Turner Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/70Dominque Holmes Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/70Ezekiel Reeves Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 21/70Gregory Deberry Beastiality Show Caption Hide Caption 22/70Hayden Green Schedule VI drug violations, domestic dispute-domestic violence, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 23/70Jamal Robertson Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 24/70Jarkius Person Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/70Jason Hall Possession of stolen property, Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 26/70Jay Murphy Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 27/70Jeffery Trimpler Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 28/70Jeremiah Shepherd Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 29/70Johnathan Fuller shoplifting-theft of property, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 30/70Jonathan Robertson Violation of community corrections, theft over $1000, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 31/70Joshua Anderson Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 32/70Joshua Johnson Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 33/70Justin Knox Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 34/70Kamondre Mcneal Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 35/70Kaya Butler Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 36/70Kendall Breckenridge Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 37/70Keon Donald Evading arrest, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 38/70Kristin Goins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 39/70Lamont Bogard Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 40/70Larry Weaver Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 41/70Leigh Horn Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 42/70Lindsey Scholz Theft under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 43/70Lisa Elkins Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 44/70Lisa Palmer Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 45/70Lizabeth Garcia Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 46/70Mary Anderson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 47/70Michael Florez Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 48/70Montavous Williamson Violation of probation, aggravated assault, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 49/70Oscar Garcia Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 50/70Quinton Moore Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 51/70Raevyn Currie Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 52/70Raymond Petty Possession of methamphetamine, possession of legend drugs without prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 53/70Richard Butts Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 54/70Richard Darden Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 55/70Richard Hopkins Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 56/70Rickie Donaldson Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 57/70Ronald Knox Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 58/70Sammie Cain Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 59/70Stacie Lynnae Bass Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 60/70Stephen Rhines Schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 61/70Tammy Mealer Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 62/70Thomas Johnson Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 63/70Tommy Smith Aggravated assault, theft over $1,000, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 64/70Tony Bradford Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 65/70Trey Branch Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 66/70Vanessa Williams Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 67/70William Self Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 68/70William Fowler Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 69/70William Sherrod Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 70/70Willie Ellison Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/20/18 and 7 a.m. on 12/26/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.