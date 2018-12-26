Funeral services for Nelson Ray Meachem, age 61, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at 2:00 PM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Meachem Cemetery.

Mr. Meachem passed away on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation and Family Hour will be Sunday, December 23, 2018 from 1:00 PM until time of service at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.