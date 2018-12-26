Return policies for those Christmas gifts that just didn’t work out

JACKSON, Tenn–

Some gifts are nice, while others just don’t work out.

An online survey from bestlifeonline said clothing is the most returned item after Christmas, specifically men’s shirts.

Three local stores have return policies.

For gifts from Best Buy, shoppers have until January 12 to return any items.

Shoppers have 14 days to return any item after the day of their purchase.

Buy gifts from Target and missing a receipt? No problem, Target can look it up.

Target is also giving shoppers 30 days to return any gift items following Christmas day.

As for Amazon, they are allowing returns until January 31st.

Depending on the items they may even give you up to a $20 refund in 3-5 days.

As always, return policies are different for every store, so make sure to do research.