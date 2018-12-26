Shoppers get after-Christmas deals

JACKSON, Tenn. — The day after Christmas brought shoppers in early to stores in Jackson.

“People coming in ready to use their gift cards, getting electronics and toys and things like that. Especially kids, they come in and get to spend the money they got for Christmas, so they have a lot of fun with that,” Era Parrish, the guest experience leader at Target, said.

Adults had a reason to shop too.

“People come in, and they’re really looking for the end of the season Christmas deals because we have a lot on clearance,” she said.

Target in North Jackson still had wrapping paper, bows, boxes and even Christmas trees on sale.

“You can get your gift wrap and decor for a about half off,” Parrish said.

Shoppers aren’t just looking to get a head start on wrapping for next year, they’re also looking to clean up from this year’s Christmas.

“People are also coming in for storage to do a kind of de-cluttering, so it’s a spring cleaning as well,” Parrish said.

Christmas-themed storage supplies are $5 and $6.

“Our Ziploc, people come in and they have buggies full of the Ziploc. Just cleaning supplies that have the holiday on it, they come in for that as well,” she said.

That’s to get all those Christmas decorations out of the way in time for the new year.

“Just mainly getting all the Christmas decor that you bought, getting it in the attic, so get a container for it,” Parrish said.