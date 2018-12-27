‘Chippin’ of the Greens’ accepting Christmas trees

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Christmas cleaning tradition returns to the Hub City.

You can recycle your Christmas tree now through Jan. 10 as part of Keep Jackson Beautiful’s annual “Chippin’ of the Greens.”

Keep Jackson Beautiful will accept trees through Jan. 10 at locations in north and south Jackson.

“Part of our mission is recycle and reuse,” said Jodi Jacobs with Keep Jackson Beautiful. “It also covers reuse, because we give the wood chips away on the 12th, and that way you can take them home and let them turn into mulch.”

You can pick up the mulch on Jan. 12 in front of Jackson Fairgrounds Park on South Highland Avenue.

