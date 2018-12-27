Disease concerns bring changes for deer hunters in 3 West TN counties

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some changes are coming for hunters in three West Tennessee counties.

“The first change is that any deer killed in Fayette, Hardeman and McNairy counties, must stay within those counties,” said Amy Spencer with communications and outreach for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

That’s because Chronic Wasting Disease has been found in deer in both Fayette and Hardeman counties.

But there are a few exceptions.

“The only way a deer can leave these counties is if all the meat is deboned,” Spencer said. “The skull plate must be cleaned. It can be a taxidermy mount, it can be cleaned teeth or it can be tanned hides.”

The second change impacts supplemental feeding.

“Your salt licks, any type of supplemental feeding, let’s say corn, anything like that is now banned,” Spencer said.

And this ban is in effect all year, not just during hunting season.

However, a deer feeder within 100 feet of your home is OK.

“Our third change starts Saturday, December 29,” Spencer said.

Starting Saturday, and every weekend through Jan. 31, hunters in those three counties will be required to bring the deer they kill to check stations so workers can get samples to check for chronic wasting disease. Those test results will take about a month to come back.

“We are submitting so many samples right now, that with the holidays there has been a little backup in the labs, and we will get those results as soon as possible,” Spencer said.

TWRA has also expanded deer season in these three counties starting Jan. 7 through Jan. 31, so they are able to get more samples.

TWRA officials say if they can’t get this disease under control, it could have a huge impact across West Tennessee.

“This could be devastating to West Tennessee,” Spencer said. “If you think about Hardeman and Fayette County, it’s recreational. Our land is sold for recreation, hunting leases. It could be devastating.”

Spencer says CWD can’t be cured. They are just having to learn to manage it.

For a map of deer check stations and more information about CWD, head to the Seen on 7 section of our website.