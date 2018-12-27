Heavy Rain And Very Windy!

Weather Update 8:30 AM —

Good morning all. First off it’s been a mild morning with temps in the mid 50s so far. A warm front went through this morning leaving us in the warm sector through the rest of today. A line of storms will focus up and move east by late morning and move to near Tennessee River through about 3pm. Right now it looks like the main threat will be with heavy rain with this line, however some of the hourly guidance still seems to suggest some degree of strengthening as the main line is dynamically forced to grow upscale through about noon just to the west. this means there will likely be a thin, but intense line of storms embedded within a wall of moderate to heavy rains. However, even outside of any of this activity, it will still be quite gusty. Sustained winds will be between 15-25 mph and with occasional gust as high as 45 mph today. For this reason, the NWS has issued a wind advisory for all of West Tennessee as well. I’ll be here all after noon tracking the latest on Storm Tracker 7 Max Radar.

Here is an updated time line of when to expect storms:



