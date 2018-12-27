Hub Classic Basketball Tournament kicks off at Oman Arena

JACKSON, Tenn. — The sixth annual Hub Classic Basketball Tournament kicks off Thursday at the Oman Arena.

The three-day tournament will benefit Area Relief Ministries and will feature local and regional high school teams.

Tickets are sold at the door and cost $7 for general daily admission or $18 for a three-day pass.

Area Relief Ministries is a nonprofit, social service organization whose mission is to strengthen our community by providing services that alleviate suffering, promote dignity and foster hope for those in need as an expression of the ongoing ministry of Jesus Christ.

We’ll have live coverage from the tournament on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 5 and 6.